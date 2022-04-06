Here are some fun ways to celebrate 414 Day

MILWAUKEE — On April 14, Milwaukee celebrates 414 Day, which honors the city's area code and the excellent attractions Milwaukee has to offer.

Where will you celebrate 414 Day this year? Here are some ideas to mark on your calendar.

The Harley Davidson Museum wants to celebrate with you by offering museum tickets at $4.14 online.

You can check out Harley-Davidson bikes, visit their gift shop and enjoy a meal at their restaurant.

The Harley Davidson Museum will be open late until 8 p.m. on April 14 in honor of 414 Day.

Andrew Burton/Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 23: A Harley Davidson Livewire motorcycle, Harley Davidson's first electric bike, sits on display inside the Harley Davidson Store on June 23, 2014 in New York City. The Livewire has 74 horsepower and a top speed of 92 miles per hour. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Wantable Café is offering a chance to sample Milwaukee's artistic talent on 414 Day.

A day party at Wantable Café will showcase the artwork from Big Shot Robot. They will also have samples of spirits from Great Lakes Distillery.

Experience Milwaukee, a podcast that highlights Milwaukee's people, places, and events, will also be dropping in for live interviews.

A celebration with Historic Milwaukee is also an option.

On April 14, Historic Milwaukee will offer a 3-day sale, including all neighborhood posters on sale for $4.14, exclusive discounts, and new product launches in-store and online.

This year's 414 Day will debut three new products featuring the Milwaukee Feeds and Supplies the World poster design.

Historic Milwaukee is also offering a Food Drive on April 14 to help collect food donations for Friedens Food Pantry.

Historic Milwaukee Inc. Milwaukee Feeds and Supplies the World poster and key chains



Our very own Milwaukee Brewers are set to play their 2022 Home Opener on April 14.

The Brewers are set to player the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field.

Nam Y. Huh/AP Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich watches after hitting a double against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Another wonderful way to live the Milwaukee lifestyle is to grab a Brew City beer pass to explore breweries, taprooms, and beer attractions.

This pass will take you around Milwaukee, hitting breweries such as 1840 Brewing Company, Broken Bat Brewing Company, Sprecher Brewing Co., and many more.

Rebecca Kames

Milwaukee Day can also be celebrated with a delicious Brunch.

VisitMilwaukee mentions some of Milwaukee’s favorite local spots such as Blue’s Egg, Café at the Plaza, Café Benelux, Fuel Café 5th Street, Harbor House, Sweet Diner, and many others.

Blue's Egg Milwaukee Blue's Egg - Milwaukee is our No. 12 restaurant and is located at 317 N 76th St. They serve traditional American breakfast and brunch.

