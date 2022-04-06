Jackson Sparks' brother to throw first pitch at Brewers Opening Day

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers invited the brother of Waukesha Christmas Parade victim Jackson Sparks to throw out the first ceremonial pitch at Opening Day on Thursday.

Sheri Sparks, Jackson's mother, shared the exciting news about Jackson's brother Tucker in a Facebook post.

Eight-year-old Jackson was the youngest victim out of six people who were killed when a man sped his car into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade in November.

His older brother Tucker, 12, was also injured during the parade. According to a GoFundMe created for the Sparks family, Tucker sustained road rash and a fractured skull.

Jackson was a part of the Waukesha Blazers Baseball Club.

"Our sweet little boy is now under the care of Jesus," Jackson's obituary says. "Jackson loved baseball and played for the Waukesha Blazers. When not playing baseball, or slam-dunking basketballs throughout the house, Jackson enjoyed fishing, catching frogs, and playing with his brother Tucker and his dog Qi’ra."

A foundation was founded to honor Jackson and help young children facing barriers to baseball aspirations. Click here to go to the Jackson Sparks Foundation's website.

