'He didn’t deserve that': Devastated family searches for answers after 19-year-old was killed in Milwaukee

The family of Zakiy Robertson identified him as the 19-year-old who was shot and killed in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

Milwaukee Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Drive and North Avenue. People in the neighborhood told TMJ4 that it began in front of a gas station and moved down a nearby street.

Family of Zakiy Robertson Zakiy's mother shared this photo of the two of them from Mother's Day which was also her birthday. The 19-year-old's mother was overwhelmed with emotion and questions after he did not return home.

"He had a big heart. He loved everybody. He was a jokester. He was a joy to be around. We're going to miss him," Lakesha Robertson said.

Robertson and her 17-year-old son, Antione, are close to Zakiy. Robertson said he was like a son to her while Antione said they grew up as brothers.

"I don't know how we are going to be able to move on without him," Robertson stated. "We have no idea what happened or why. We want answers."

TMJ4 News Antione Newman, 17, and his mother, Lakeshia Robertson, are close to Zakiy Robertson. Both tearfully explained how Zakiy brought joy into the lives.

The family said around 5 p.m., Zakiy called his mother and said he was heading home which was just a few blocks away from the shooting location.

His mother said nothing seemed unusual during the call.

Watch: Devastated family searches for answers after 19-year-old was killed in Milwaukee

Devastated family searches for answers after 19-year-old was killed in Milwaukee

"That's the last time anybody spoke with him. He never made it, and then we found out the news on social media," Robertson told TMJ4.

Zakiy enjoyed art and singing. Family and some mentors said that Zakiy wanted to return to school to become a barber.

Rod Mitchell broke down over the news.

TMJ4 Rod Mitchell says he through his work with Running Rebels and the Credible Messengers Program he got to know Zakiy Robertson well. "He was a loved the little dude and he would’ve been all right if it wasn’t for this," Mitchell told TMJ4.

"He was just full of life," Mitchell said tearfully.

Mitchell works with Running Rebels and says he got to know Zakiy well through the community's Credible Messengers Program.

The program works to support young people with resources and prevent tragic situations like the one that took Zakiy's life.

"We're losing a lot of kids. We're losing a lot of people for foolishness," Mitchell stated. "I know whatever went on could have been resolved. It could have been resolved."

MPD said that the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. As the search for the person or people responsible continues, Zakiy's family looks to honor him.

"He always wanted me to play ball so now it's time to do that for him," Zakiy's cousin Antione said.

If you have any information that can help investigators contact MPD at (414) 935-7360. If you'd like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

