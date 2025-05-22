MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 21, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue.

The 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

19-year-old killed in shooting on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

