Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee open 24 hours for increased COVID testing

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing conducting a COVID-19 test.
Researchers creating 3D organs to test efficacy of COVID-19 treatments
Posted at 10:24 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 11:31:22-05

MILWAUKEE — Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee is keeping its doors open for 24 hours on both Jan. 1st and 2nd as demand for COVID-19 tests increase.

This comes as positive coronavirus cases continue to increase across Wisconsin and the entire country.

On Thursday, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin said it has been forced to delay some deferrable surgical procedures that require beds in their hospitals. Masks are once again required in the Fiserv Forum. Also, more than a dozen players on the Packers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

To find a Hayat Pharacy near you for a COVID test, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

macc-480-360.jpeg

The 2021 MACC Star is now on sale