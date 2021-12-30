Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee open 24 hours for increased COVID testing

MILWAUKEE — Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee is keeping its doors open for 24 hours on both Jan. 1st and 2nd as demand for COVID-19 tests increase.

With the high demand for testing and the surge in Covid-19 positive cases, we’re happy to announce that our testing center at 807 W Layton Ave. will be open 24 hours on January 1st and 2nd!

We look forward to continuing to push through this pandemic together for a safer community — Hayat Pharmacy (@HayatRx) December 30, 2021

This comes as positive coronavirus cases continue to increase across Wisconsin and the entire country.

On Thursday, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin said it has been forced to delay some deferrable surgical procedures that require beds in their hospitals. Masks are once again required in the Fiserv Forum. Also, more than a dozen players on the Packers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

To find a Hayat Pharacy near you for a COVID test, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip