Hartland murder-suicide: Woman killed herself, children died in homicide, ME says

The ME's office ruled that Jessica McKisick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Nov 07, 2022
HARTLAND, Wis. — The Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office released more details about the tragic murder-suicide in Hartland in which six people died last month.

The office ruled that Jessica McKisick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The office also ruled the four children were victims of homicide.

Police added in a statement Monday they found messages about the "incident" on the phones of both Jessica and Connor McKisick.

As TMJ4 News reported, the two adults and four children died in the house fire and shooting on Oct. 21.

The children were 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier, and two three-year-old boys. The adults were identified as Connor and Jessica McKisick. Sofina Kleemeier was a 7th grader at North Shore Middle School and Natalie Kleemeier was a freshman at Arrowhead High School.

Authorities say they are still piecing together what exactly happened and will release more updates.

