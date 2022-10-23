Hartland fire victims identified, include four kids

HARTLAND — The Hartland Police Department has identified the six victims who were killed in a house fire earlier this week.

According to officials, the victims consisted of four kids and two adults.

The fire happened on Mansifled Court Friday around 5 a.m.

Police have now identified the victims as a 12-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and two three-year-old boys.

The adults were identified as Connor and Jessica McKisick.

All six of the victims lived in the same unit, Hartland police said.

Police said the investigation into the fire is still ongoing, but said there is no danger to the public.

Hartland Police asked that everyone respect the family's privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

