Milwaukee Day is a celebration of all things Brew City. It takes place every year on April 14 in honor of the 414 area code, and it's a day filled with local festivities.

Check out some of the fun planned events below:

Historic Milwaukee, Inc.

Celebrate Milwaukee a day early. Historic Milwaukee is offering hour-long guided walking tours of historic downtown on Friday and Saturday at 12 p.m. They are also offering sale prices on in-store purchases of posters.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Potawatomi is offering drink specials all weekend in celebration of Milwaukee.

Three Lions Pub

Start Milwaukee Day with brunch at Three Lions. Aside from food, the pub will have live radio from Mandy from Energy 106.9 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Oriental Theatre

The Oriental is celebrating MKE with yoga. For one hour, guests are invited to meditate and participate in a light yoga class among the Oriental's unique Buddhas and elephants. The event begins at 10 p.m. and tickets cost $15.

Harley-Davidson Museum

The Museum is awarding free admission to anyone who shows up between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. wearing a piece of clothing with the word 'Milwaukee' emblazoned on it. Harley-Davidson invites locals to become tourists in their own town and learn about Milwaukee's most iconic export.

Too Much Metal

The local company is honoring Milwaukee with a new line of diverse 414 t-shirts. The shirts can be purchased on Saturday at the Too Much Metal Showroom.

Milwaukee Makers Market at Discovery World

The indoor market offers locally made goodies starting at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

UWM Peck School of the Arts

UWM's Kenilworth Studios will be open to the public from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Guests can wander around the studio and enjoy art exhibitions, film screenings, live performances, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Milwaukee Public Museum

The Milwaukee Public Museum is celebrating 414 Day from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Dive deep into the city's history in these Milwaukee-themed exhibitions.

Outpost Natural Foods

I Love Outpost Day is at the Bay View Outpost Community Room from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event includes an ice cream sundae bar, crafts and interactive activities.

Wastecap Architectural Salvage & Reuse Warehouse

Stop by the warehouse for 41.4 percent discounts on all in-store items.

Broken Bat Brewing Co.

On Saturday at Broken Bat 4+1+4= $9 beer flights, or for something a little sweeter try the newly released Apricot Pale Ale ice cream. Try the flavor in scoops or in a "Beer Float." The specials are offered 12 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Times Cinema

"Ashface," a horror film shot in Milwaukee, is showing at 12 p.m. at Times Cinema.

South Shore Terrace Beer Garden

Milwaukee Day celebrations include $4.14 brats and liter refills of Miller and Leinies products.

Gallery 218

Special deals at the Third Ward gallery include free admission from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and $4.14 discounts on t-shirts.

Tonic Tavern

Live music from Vincent Van Great, Kareem City and Yogi B & Keez will be at the Tonic Tavern from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Rogues Gallery

At 7 p.m. guests can enjoy music by DJ E-Rich, live Milwaukee art, tattooing and giveaways.

Boone & Crockett

A send-off is in store for the Boone and Crockett Bay View location. Stop by for music from Paper Holland and Devil Met Contention before the reopening in Walker's Point.

Mojo Dojo Comedy at Urban Harvest

First Five is a comedy skit in which six performers watch only the first five minutes of a VHS tape and improvise the rest. The comedy starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

Linneman's Riverwest Inn

The Fainting Room, Layers&Layerz and Lyric Advisory Board will be performing from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Company Brewing

The Official Milwaukee Day Party kicks off at Company Brewing at 9 p.m. The event will showcase local musicians Tigernite, Midwest Death Rattle and Zed Kenzo, plus special Milwaukee Day beers will be available for $4 all night long. Tickets for the party are available for $8.

Riverwest Public House

Live music from The MilBillies, Area Jazz Band, Lee's Cash & Carry and more is at the Public House from 9 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.

Snack Boys

Milwaukee snack spot is celebrating 4/14 at 9 p.m. with the Milwaukee Day lager from Company brewing and music by DJ Casey Soyk.

Cactus Club

Lex Allen's Sinner and Saints Album Release Party is at 9 p.m. at the Cactus Club. General admission is $7.