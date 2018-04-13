Giannis to delete social media for playoffs

Bucks super star goes "Zero Dark Thirty-Four"

8:06 PM, Apr 12, 2018
5 hours ago

For the second straight season, Giannis Antetkounmpo is deleting social media during the playoffs, per ESPNMilwaukee's Eric Nehm.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Capital One Arena on January 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Rob Carr

For the second straight season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is deleting social media during the playoffs, per ESPNMilwaukee's Eric Nehm. 

He's far from the only NBA star to do. 

Last season, Warriors guard Stephen Curry deleted his social media in order to devote all his attention to winning a championship.

"When you're really trying to zone in and keep your focus, you don't want to have any unnecessary distractions during this point of the season," he told ESPN's Chris Haynes.

But the most notable NBA playoff social deleter is it's most iconic user--LeBron James. 

James famously says he goes "Zero Dark Thirty-23."

Giannis hopes his "Zero Dark Thirty-Four" can be as effective in getting the Bucks deep into the postseason.

Riding a weak defense, the Bucks—who began the season with high hopes—limped into the playoffs as a seven seed and will face the Celtics into the first round. 

The Celtics are suffering through some problems of their own, both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward will miss the entirety of the playoffs, but they're buoyed by a pair young, talented players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown that will give the Bucks plenty of trouble. 

This will be Antetokounmpo's third stint in the playoffs. He has never won a playoff series. 

In 2014, the Bucks lost to the Bulls 4 games to 2 in the Eastern Conference first round, and last season they fell to the Raptors 4-2. 

In those two series, Antetokounmpo has averaged a combined 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top