Email sent to Oconomowoc freshmen about 'daughter of slenderman'

"I didn't find them to be true," said Alexis Zimmerman, a junior at the school.
She says she and many other students weren't concerned about what the email said but were more upset that it even went out.
"I don't think anyone found it as a threat," she said. "It was just, it wasn't something right to say about someone else."
Alexis' mother Nicole Gronitz says the school notified parents about the email, but she too wasn't concerned.
"It really didn't make me think twice about it," she said. "A lot of the stuff has just been kind of fake lately."
District officials would not comment on any disciplinary issues. The full statement from the district is below:
On Wednesday, April 11, an Oconomowoc High School (OHS) student sent a mass email to several staff members and the 9th-grade class. This email contained very detailed accusations and personal information about a classmate.
The OHS administrative team, along with Oconomowoc Police Department and School Resource Officer, Adam Parkhurst, immediately began investigating the claims contained in the email message. Based on that investigation, the District can confirm that there was never a threat to the safety of our students and staff, and the incident was handled as a student matter.
The Oconomowoc Area School District (OASD) will continue to take immediate and significant actions to keep our schools safe, and the safety and security of students and staff remain our top priority.