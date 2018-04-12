Kenosha County modular hotel only takes two weeks to erect

There is a new four-story Marriott hotel going up fast in Kenosha County. So fast, that it'll actually be checking in guests in early October.

This hotel will only take two weeks to be erected. There will be 108 rooms, a fitness center and 24/7 hour Lobby Market. Construction looks like a giant Tetris game.

The modules are pink rectangles with windows on each end. Each module has two finished hotel rooms. Every room has the bedroom with complete furniture, full plumbing and bathroom fixtures, and some appliances already inside.

The Marriott Developer David Nankin says this construction is the first of its kind in the Midwest. The hotel chain does plan to build more like this one.

"[Marriott] recognized several years ago that there was a shortage of construction workers," said Nankin. "Basically with modular construction we can save four to five months of construction time."

Since time is money. Workers are only building the fitness center and lobby on site. The rest of the building, composed of 50 modules that have completed rooms, take only two weeks to set up.

Nankin says guests won't be able to tell the difference between a modular-ly constructed hotel versus a traditionally built one.