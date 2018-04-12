Can Milwaukee Public Schools declare bankruptcy?

A Milwaukee Public School board member aired concerns Tuesday about the future of the district.

"We will be bankrupt in about a year and a half," said MPS Member at Large Terry Falk. "After that we will be closing schools, laying off teachers and we will be cutting wages and benefits in order to survive."

A school district can declare bankruptcy and it has happened before.

We found smaller districts that closed when they ran into financial problems, including two in Michigan that dissolved, sending students to several other school districts.

For larger school districts, financial problems aren't uncommon. We don't have to look much farther than Chicago to see an example of that.

The latest teacher strike in Chicago happened in 2016 over teacher's pay and benefits and potential cuts to schools. Those are some of the same topics up for debate here in Milwaukee.

In 2015 Chicago Public Schools fired 1,400 teachers and cut $200 million.

Detroit, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles have also faced budget crises resulting in cuts.