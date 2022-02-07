Greenfield HS athletic director replaced after being accused of saying racist comment to student

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield High School has replaced the athletic director who is accused of making racist comments towards a high school basketball player, according to a statement from the district.

Omar Surveyor, the student who the racial comments were directed towards, said the coach repeatedly called him 'boy' after asking him not to do that anymore.

"He goes, 'Come on boy we're going in the lunchroom right now, boy. Do you wanna be called boy now?' I'm like don't call me boy," Surveyor said. "I didn't like it at all. I thought it was beyond racist. I told him multiple times don't call me that word. I don't like it, and he continued to call me that same word over and over again."

The press release said that, "Thorough investigations take time, and the District appreciates the community's patience and understanding throughout the process."

Earlier in the week, Surveyor's teammates on the varsity basketball team wore T-shirts that said, "My name is not boy."

A letter to parents indicated the head basketball coach resigned earlier this week.

Since Omar's story came out, the parents said they have been overwhelmed with complaints and concerns from other families, staff, and alumni about the athletic director.

