Greenfield parents demand change after controversy with athletic director

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield High School hosted a listening session with families on Friday after the athletic director taunted a student.

"They stated like it was for us to voice our issues and grievances that we may have as well, but we know what he did so I don't know what else we could listen to," said Jimmie Carter, a Greenfield High School parent.

Jimmie Carter, Jerome Smith, and Beverly Juarez are just some of the parents rallying behind their kids.

Juarez said the athletic director, Trent Lower, repeatedly taunted her son, Omar, calling him "boy" during lunch despite multiple objections to how Lower used the word. Omar said he and other students who witnessed it told Lower to stop.

"When we spoke with the principal he condemned the actions of the athletic director. He blatantly stated to us that using that word when it's racially charged...We don't condone that, it's absolutely wrong," Carter said.

Omar's teammates on the varsity basketball team wore t-shirts that said "My name is not 'boy'" and their parents wore similar shirts as to protest Lower's comments.

"In school, I think a lot of people were glad that he spoke up. They told him stories of things that happened to them with the athletic director," Juarez said.

Since Omar's story came out, the parents said they have been overwhelmed with complaints and concerns from other families, staff, and alumni about the athletic director.

"This is not the first time. We just wanna make this the last time," Juarez said.

"That's what he is. He's a bully, not just with the students, his coworkers, and the parents," Smith said.

TMJ4 asked the school district for an interview, but they said the superintendent was not available. Parents say any apology should be made public and they want the athletic director out.

"This kind of hate speech and language that he used, it shouldn't be tolerated in our community let alone in our school systems," Carter said.

