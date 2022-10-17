Grace Lutheran remembers the life and legacy of Pastor Aaron Strong

MILWAUKEE — After reckless driving took the life of a Milwaukee pastor this week, the Grace Lutheran Church community is coming together to remember his impact in their first Sunday services without him.

For the seven years Pastor Aaron Strong served the congregation, parishioners describe him as friendly to all and a genuine leader.

“He was so delightful,” said church member, Arica Trester. “From the minute he came here in 2015 he just brought such a light and love of the Lord.”

Hannah Trotter, who volunteers at the church’s coffee shop, says Pastor Strong made sure everyone he spoke to felt important.

“You could tell he really did care and he really wanted to make your day better,” said Trotter.

He was killed on his way to church at the hands of a reckless driver. Now, a community impacted by his leadership is coming together to grieve his passing. Sunday’s services marked the first without him, each one honoring the late pastor’s memory.

“For me, it was so sad not seeing his beautiful smiling face and hearing his encouraging words,” said Trester. “That brought tears to my eyes.”

Anthony Crowder has been part of the congregation for 22 years and coached a boy's soccer team with Pastor Strong.

“I can't list the number of stories that we will hear how he touched each individual person, this church, the neighborhood and the school right here," said Crowder.

Crowder said their soccer team was supposed to play their first playoff game the day that Pastor Strong passed away. They canceled the game that day.

“We met with the boys the next day and they decided that Pastor Strong would’ve wanted them to continue on and play,” said Crowder. “The boys played just the best game that I’ve seen them play all season long. They finished off a wonderful season in honor of Pastor Strong.”

His influence is something churchgoers say they will be carrying on with them.

“I think the way people will remember him is by trying to live like him,” said Trotter.

Pastor Strong leaves behind a wife and two children. The congregation has set up a GoFundMe and a meal train for the Strong family.

