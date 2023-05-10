Gov. Tony Evers signs Assembly Bill 55 into law, increasing penalties for reckless drivers

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed the latest reckless driving bill into law Wednesday. A driver’s first reckless driving ticket will jump from $200 to $400. Second and subsequent offenses will go from $500 to $1,000, under the new law.

Evers signed two bills into law, at Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon. Assembly Bill 55 increases penalties for reckless driving, while Senate Bill 76 reorganizes crimes known as carjacking and ramps up the penalties.

That happens to be the same church that a Milwaukee pastor, Aaron Strong, used to help lead - before a reckless driver hit and killed him. His wife, Abbie Strong, has become the face of the campaign to increase penalties for reckless driving in Milwaukee and across the state.

Here is a brief overview of the bills:

Assembly Bill 55



Increases the penalties for reckless driving

Requires that the driver improvement surcharge and safe ride surcharge are imposed on anyone convicted of reckless driving.

Senate Bill 76 (not a reckless driving bill)



Reorganizes the crimes of intentionally taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent

Creates a new “carjacking” section of the criminal code

Increases certain penalties related to carjacking crimes



Gov. Evers said on Wednesday, “I’m proud the first enacted bill of my second term was a aimed at curbing reckless driving, and I am glad to be continuing that work today by signing these bills to address carjacking and ensure reckless driving is treated with the seriousness it requires.”

Today's bills come after Gov. Evers signed into law another reckless driving bill, back in April. That's when Evers signed 2023 Wisconsin Act 1. That legislation allows counties and municipalities to enact ordinances allowing law enforcement to impound a vehicle if its owner is cited for reckless driving, has a prior conviction for reckless driving, and has not paid the imposed forfeiture for that offense. [TMJ4 News has reporting on both 2023 Wisconsin Act 1 (previously called Senate Bill 92) and Assembly Bill 55 below].

Senate passes 2nd reckless driving bill, doubling fines and max sentences

Wisconsin Senate passes 2nd reckless driving bill, doubling fines and max sentences

By Ben Jordan, Apr 19, 2023

An effort to stiffen punishments for reckless driving takes a big step forward at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The state Senate passed a bill that doubles reckless driving fines and maximum jail sentences. Since the state Assembly already approved the legislation as well, it will now go to Gov. Tony Evers who says he will sign it into law.

What started as a Republican effort two months ago quickly garnered broad support including from Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Democrat representing Milwaukee.

“Why do you believe now is the time to increase punishments?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

“Because punishments should have been increased a long time ago,” Sen. Johnson said. “The last time fines were raised for this offense was in 1953 and the reality is that the cost of the offenses now are not enough.”

For the past 70 years, a driver’s first reckless driving ticket has come with a maximum fine of $200. Soon that will jump to $400. Second and subsequent offenses will go from $500 to $1,000.

"Doubling the fines, you hit them in the pocketbook, that has a little bit of an effect today,” said Republican Senator Van Wanggaard. “I think less effect than it did 30 years ago.”

Sen. Wanggaard says that’s why the legislation doesn’t stop with just fines.

It also doubles the maximum jail sentence for ‘reckless driving causing great bodily harm’, meaning a reckless driving crash that results in a serious injury.

Currently, it’s the lowest level felony crime and comes with up to 18 months behind bars. The legislation allows judges to put the driver in jail for up to three years followed by three years of supervision.

"They get into the court system, the district attorney actually prosecutes them and the judge hammers them,” Sen. Wanggaard said. “I mean, they have to make sure that what we're putting into the statute is going to be followed up and followed through."

Senators Wanggaard and Johnson say this isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue, rather a public safety issue. One that they believe creates safer streets by holding reckless drivers accountable.

“What message should this send to people who are driving recklessly on Milwaukee streets every single day?” Jordan asked.

"This should send the message that we're tired and reckless driving is not going to be tolerated,” Sen. Johnson replied.

Governor Evers is expected to sign this bill into law in the coming days.

This article is part of TMJ4's Project: Drive Safer. TMJ4 embarked on a new year-long commitment to covering one of our region's most pressing issues: reckless driving. Learn more about the project here.

Wisconsin Assembly passes reckless driving bills; Evers signals support

By Ben Jordan, Mar 22, 2023

Wisconsin Assembly passes reckless driving bills; Evers signals support

Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that aims to stop reckless driving by allowing police officers to impound vehicles if owners are cited for reckless driving; have previous reckless driving convictions and have not paid forfeitures.

This comes after the Wisconsin Assembly passed a pair of bipartisan bills on Wednesday that would increase penalties for reckless driving offenses.

“This bill sends a message to criminals that this behavior will no longer be tolerated, and you will indeed be punished,” said Rep. Bob Donovan.

The former Milwaukee alderman made his case to his fellow members of the Wisconsin Assembly as to why he believes increasing punishments for reckless driving is long overdue.

“The last time reckless driving legislation was enhanced in the state of Wisconsin… was 1953,” he said. “This is common sense legislation. We need 2023 penalties to deal with 2023 crimes.”

The first bill authored by Rep. Donovan would double reckless driving citation fines. For instance, a first offense would go from a maximum cost of $200 up to $400. Additionally, it would double maximum jail sentences judges could impose for certain criminal reckless driving offenses.

The second bill would allow cities to pass an ordinance to authorize police to have vehicles towed if a reckless driver is pulled over and has a prior reckless driving citation that hasn’t been paid within the past four years.

“Today is all about the Republicans' year of crime and punishment,” said Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde of Milwaukee.

While both bills received support on both sides of the aisle, Rep. Moore Omokunde spoke against the legislation for not taking a holistic approach to solve the problem.

“I think it goes without saying that those penalties will fall hardest on disadvantaged communities across Wisconsin,” he said.

Support far outweighed opposition as both bills passed the Assembly 85 to 12.

“I think the message this sends is all of us here in Madison get it or at least the majority get it that we have some serious problems not only in Milwaukee, but across the state with reckless driving,” Rep. Donovan said.

At an unrelated Milwaukee event Wednesday, Gov. Evers told TMJ4 he believes the bills will be an important tool not just in Wisconsin’s largest city, but for the entire state.

“I think they’re very important,” he said. “Will they be the answer? No, but they’re a step in the right direction and it sends a message to people all across Wisconsin, not just in the Milwaukee area - that there’s lots of freedoms, but one of the things that, there’s not a freedom to be a reckless driver and hurting people.”

The Wisconsin Senate passed the tow ordinance bill Wednesday 30 to 1. It’s expected to pass the other reckless driving bill that would double fines and maximum sentences next month.

Wisconsin reckless driving bills gain momentum on both sides of the aisle

By Ben Jordan, Mar 14, 2023

Reckless driving bills gain momentum among Wisconsin lawmakers on both sides of the aisle

A pair of bipartisan bills that would increase penalties for reckless driving in Wisconsin continue to gain momentum at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Just a week after the bills were approved by a State Assembly committee, the State Senate held its public hearing Tuesday in a committee. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers spoke in support of the legislation.

"They are laughing at our police and they are making a mockery of the rule of law in our criminal justice system," said State Rep. and former Milwaukee alderman Bob Donovan. He says he thinks the most egregious reckless drivers do not fear the current punishments for getting caught.

That's why he authored a pair of bills that take different approaches to increasing reckless driving penalties.

"We send that message to the citizens that we, the elected leaders of the state of Wisconsin, hear you," said Donovan.

The first bill would double the fines for reckless driving citations - and double the maximum jail sentences for certain reckless driving criminal offenses.

The second bill would give cities and towns the option to tow vehicles if a person is caught driving recklessly and has a prior reckless driving fine that hasn't been paid.

"My husband Aaron Strong was the victim of reckless driving," said Abbie Strong.

Strong says she returned to the Capitol for the second time in two weeks to be a voice for the victims who cannot advocate for themselves.

Her husband, a beloved pastor, was killed five months ago by a reckless driver in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

"Why do you think this is an important tool?" asked Strong. "It's important because if we don't curb the problem now, it's going to continue to escalate."

Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor says she was initially skeptical of the bills until she learned the state's reckless driving fine of up to $200 hasn't changed in 70 years.

"Some people in the Milwaukee community are concerned, are specifically concerned about the doubling of maximum jail sentences. What is your position on that?" asked TMJ4's Ben Jordan.

Taylor responded, "I think they should read the legislation more closely because the truth of the matter is the amount of time and the amount of fine that connects to this particular bill is not a huge increase."

Sen. Taylor called for one tweek to the legislation.

Currently, a majority of the revenue from the increased fines would go toward the state's alcohol and drug abuse treatment program. She thinks reckless driving fines should go toward solving that issue alone.

The Senate committee that held this public hearing is expected to take a vote next week. These bills are moving even more quickly on the Assembly side. The full Assembly is set to vote on the legislation next week.

Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to Wisconsin lawmakers

By Ben Jordan, Feb 28, 2023

Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to Wisconsin lawmakers

MADISON, Wis. — There was emotional testimony at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday as a woman who lost her husband to reckless driving in Milwaukee advocates for change.

Ben Jordan talked to the wife of Pastor Aaron Strong as she voiced her support for a pair of bills that would increase reckless driving penalties.

Pastor Aaron Strong: Widow's emotional appeal to stop reckless driving

"My name is Abbie Strong and I'm representing the family of Aaron Strong, a victim of reckless driving," she said.

Abbie Strong broke down in front of lawmakers as she held up a picture of her family - the last photo taken before her husband Aaron was killed in October by a reckless driver.

TMJ4 Abbie Strong, widow of Pastor Aaron Strong.

"So reckless that the driver was driving over 70 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road through four red lights before colliding with his Nissan sedan," said Abbie Strong.

Abbie's husband Aaron was a well-known pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. The congregation left devastated by the loss - and his two children heartbroken at home.

"How has that changed your future and your children's future - living without a dad?" asked TMJ4 News reporter Ben Jordan.

Abbie replied, "my son is not going to get to go on that camping, backpacking adventure this summer. My daughter's not going to have her dad walk her down the aisle. So I need to do my part to prevent other families from having to face that loss."

Grace Lutheran Church Pastor Aaron Strong

Grace Lutheran Church

Pastor Aaron Strong



Abbie is now turning her pain into purpose. Monday night she learned about a pair of bills that would stiffen penalties for reckless drivers, so she made the drive to Madison Tuesday morning to show her support for both of them.

"I have to be the face and I have to be the person that's representing my husband and all the other families. We are not the first family to walk down this road and if it's not me, who is it going to be?" said Abbie Strong.

The first bipartisan bill would double the maximum fine for reckless driving citations. It would also double the maximum jail sentence for those convicted of certain felony-reckless driving offenses.

The second bill would allow cities to pass ordinances to authorize police to tow vehicles, if a person is caught driving recklessly and has a prior reckless driving fine that hasn't been paid.

"I like that they are being proactive. They are trying to take the heartache away from families," said Strong.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also spoke in favor of the two bills.

"What would your response be to those in the Milwaukee area who say this may be too punitive?" asked TMJ4's Ben Jordan.

"Well look, I don't want to be overly punitive on folks, but I do understand that this is a concern, a public safety and quality of life concern for people on the streets of Milwaukee," said Johnson. "So if you're going to drive recklessly in Milwaukee, this is the message: Don't do it or you're going to be paying a price."

Some lawmakers shared concerns about whether most drivers would pay the steeper fines - or if judges would utilize the lengthened maximum sentences for criminal convictions.

Abbie doesn't think the two bills would eliminate reckless driving - but she believes they would have an impact.

"I wish that no family had to go through the same loss that we are walking right now," she said.

The committee that held Tuesday's public hearing will take a vote in the near future on whether to pass these two bills. If passed, the next step would be a hearing in front of all state lawmakers.

