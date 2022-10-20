Watch Now
Pastor Aaron Strong killed in Milwaukee reckless driving crash remembered at funeral

The 40-year-old husband and father of two was killed after police say he was hit by a reckless driver last week.
Family, friends, and an entire church community said a final goodbye to a Milwaukee pastor who was killed by a reckless driver while on his way to church. The funeral for Pastor Aaron Strong was held at the Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday. READ MORE: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/pastor-aaron-strong-killed-in-milwaukee-reckless-driving-crash-remembered-at-funeral
Posted at 9:23 PM, Oct 19, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Family, friends, and an entire church community said a final goodbye to a Milwaukee pastor who was killed by a reckless driver while on his way to church.

The funeral for Pastor Aaron Strong was held at the Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Pastor Aaron Strong

Colleagues remembered Pastor Strong during the service as one of the most joyful and loving people they have ever known. They say while he may no longer be here, his legacy will live on forever.

The 40-year-old husband and father of two was killed after police say he was hit by a reckless driver who was speeding and ran a red light near 10th and Wells last Wednesday.

During the service, lead pastor James Huebner reflected on Strong's loving nature and his commitment to God. In his death, the congregation was reminded that there is still hope and that Pastor Strong is finally at peace.

The church has set up a GoFundMe for the Strong family. To donate, follow this link.

