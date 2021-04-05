Gov. Tony Evers declares state of emergency due to elevated wildfire conditions

WISCONSIN — Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions in the state.

On Monday, Evers signed Executive Order #110. So far in 2021, there have been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin, burning more than 1,400 acres, Evers said.

"With nearly the entire state experiencing high or very high fire risk, protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive dangers of wildfires is a top priority,” Evers said. “The ability of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched is a critical element in keeping fires small and achieving swift containment.”

The declaration comes after fire crews battled fires in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties over the weekend.

The DNR has requested wildfire suppression support from the Wisconsin National Guard, Evers said.

The executive order will mobilize the Army National Guard's Blackhawk helicopters to the areas of most need. It will also direct all state agencies to assist in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery.

Read the full order here.

