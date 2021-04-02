Crews battle brush fires in rural Waukesha County, remains 'fluid situation'

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Crews are battling brush fires in rural Waukesha County Friday evening as state officials warn of a "very high fire danger" heading into the Easter Sunday weekend.

Capt. Gene Jene Neyhart with the Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department held a press briefing with what they know so far.

The DNR is aware of and is assisting local fire departments with the response to a large wildfire in the Menominee Falls area.



Please avoid the area of Marcy Rd.



No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/xdhBQ0nIJo — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 2, 2021

Neyhart said reports of fires emerged around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Pilgrim and Lannon roads. He said crews managed to extinguish the large fires but hot spots continue to emerge.

No injuries or structure fires have been reported, he said at the time, nor have structures been evacuated. It appears the fires are isolated around nearby railroad tracks at this time. Rail traffic has stopped due to the fires.

But as of just before 6 p.m. it appeared the fire was beginning to threaten nearby homes.

Twenty different agencies are responding, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The fires are in an area dominated by swamp and dry brush, Neyhart said. It remains a fluid situation.

'Very high' fire danger in Wisconsin this weekend, DNR warns

All of Wisconsin is under a "very high fire danger" heading into the Easter Sunday weekend, the state Department of Natural Resources warned in an urgent statement Friday.

All burning remains suspended. That includes DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas across the DNR Protection Area.

The combination of low humidity and high winds in the forecast has DNR officials expecting a high risk of fires. "Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions," according to officials Friday.

The DNR is also urging residents to avoid all outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires and making sure to extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.

Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution when using vehicles or equipment that could create a spark and start a fire.

