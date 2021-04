Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department are continuing to work to extinguish a fire that took place at a recycling center near 16th and Bruce. MFD was called the scene a little after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has declared the state as "very high fire danger" for the remainder of the weekend.

