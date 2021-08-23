Watch
Gov. Evers announces $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 23, 2021
OSHKOSH — Gov. Evers announced Monday afternoon that the state will be offering $100 Visa gift cards to any Wisconsin resident who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"It is time folks," Evers said.

The incentive lasts until Sept. 6 and requires that you get the vaccine in the state.
Anyone can get the gift card regardless of insurance or immigration status.

Once you get the vaccine, you should go to the DHS website (100.wisconsin.gov), in order to get your $100 Visa gift card. If you need help, call (844) 684-1064.

