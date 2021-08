The Ho-Chunk Nation is setting up a donation drive to help out Afghan refugees coming to Wisconsin.

Here is the link to help out.

Starting Sunday, Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy in Western Wisconsin outside of La Crosse.

According to officials, it is unclear how many refugees will be coming to the state. However, according to an Associated Press article, it appears that more refugees will continue to arrive.

