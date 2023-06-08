Full schedule released for Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE — The full schedule for the Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™ Festival has been released, revealing the dates and times for major performances and events.

The four-day festival, celebrating the company's 120th Anniversary, is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee July 13-16, at various locations across the city. Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will host the biggest acts like the Foo Fighters and Green Day.

The Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and Harley-Davidson dealerships will host the other events.

Related: Foo Fighters, Green Day headlining Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Major performances will all take place on Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park. According to the schedule released Thursday, Green Day will perform Friday from 8:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

On Saturday, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will take the stage from 5:15 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. Cody Jinks will perform from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the Foo Fighters will wrap up the night with a performance from 8:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

While the main concerts are at Veterans Park, there will also be some performances at the Harley Davidson Museum. Those entertainers include Road Trip, Rustbucket, The Jimmy's, and The Now Band.

Harley Davidson said the festival will also include product showrooms, food trucks, demos, bike races, and factory tours.

To check out the full schedule of events, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip