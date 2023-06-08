Watch Now
Full schedule released for Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

The Foo Fighters, Green Day, and Joan Jett will all be performing at the four-day event.
David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 file photo, the company logo hangs over the entrance to a Harley Davidson dealership in Littleton, Colo. Federal regulators have accused Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse of imposing illegal warranty terms on customers and ordered them to fix their warranties and ensure that their dealers compete fairly with independent repair-makers. The Federal Trade Commission announced, Thursday, June 23, 2022, the action against the motorcycle maker and MWE Investments, which makes Westinghouse-brand outdoor power generators and related equipment. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 11:46:03-04

MILWAUKEE — The full schedule for the Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™ Festival has been released, revealing the dates and times for major performances and events.

The four-day festival, celebrating the company's 120th Anniversary, is scheduled to take place in Milwaukee July 13-16, at various locations across the city. Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will host the biggest acts like the Foo Fighters and Green Day.

The Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and Harley-Davidson dealerships will host the other events.

Major performances will all take place on Friday and Saturday at Veterans Park. According to the schedule released Thursday, Green Day will perform Friday from 8:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

On Saturday, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will take the stage from 5:15 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. Cody Jinks will perform from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., and the Foo Fighters will wrap up the night with a performance from 8:45 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

While the main concerts are at Veterans Park, there will also be some performances at the Harley Davidson Museum. Those entertainers include Road Trip, Rustbucket, The Jimmy's, and The Now Band.

Harley Davidson said the festival will also include product showrooms, food trucks, demos, bike races, and factory tours.

To check out the full schedule of events, click here.

