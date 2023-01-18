Foo Fighters, Green Day headlining Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE — The Foo Fighters and Green Day will be playing at the Harley-Davidson® Homecoming™ Festival in Milwaukee July 13-16.

The Harley-Davidson Motor Company said in a statement they will be celebrating the company's 120th Anniversary.

The four-day "moto-culture festival" will be held at venues across the city. Veterans Park in downtown Milwaukee will host the biggest acts like the Foo Fighters and Green Day.

(The Harley-Davidson Museum, Harley-Davidson Powertrain Operations, and Harley-Davidson dealerships will host the other events).

Green Day is scheduled to headline an evening show on Friday, July 14. Foo Fighters will headline on Saturday, July 15.

Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla are also performing.

