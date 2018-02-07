Froedtert becomes second area hospital to limit visitor access due to flu

4:18 PM, Feb 7, 2018
1 hour ago

Froedtert and the Medical Center of Wisconsin announced it will be limiting access to the birth center, St. Joseph's and the Community Memorial Hospital due to the historically bad flu season.

Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee received an A as an overall grade in the study. The hospital does a good job of avoiding the spread of staph bacteria by making sure doctors and nurses clean their hands and medical equipment properly, but they could improve on regularly checking patients for bed sores and making sure not to leave dangerous objects inside patient's bodies during surgeries.

Hobe, Marty
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE - Froedtert and the Medical Center of Wisconsin announced it will be limiting access to the birth center, St. Joseph's and the Community Memorial Hospital due to the historically bad flu season. 

Froedert said they will be turning away any visitors under 12 years of age. They also said any visitor with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough or sore throat) is strongly encouraged to stay home as well. 

“We know this restriction may be difficult for some of our patient families. This temporary change is being made to limit the spread of the flu. Patient safety is our primary goal. The restriction will be lifted as soon as possible and will be assessed regularly as new information about the flu season becomes available,” Froedtert said in a news release. 

Froedtert is the second major Milwaukee area hospital to limit visitor access this flu season. Children’s Hospital is also temporarily restricting children from visiting during the season
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top