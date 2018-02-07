Froedtert becomes second area hospital to limit visitor access due to flu

MILWAUKEE - Froedtert and the Medical Center of Wisconsin announced it will be limiting access to the birth center, St. Joseph's and the Community Memorial Hospital due to the historically bad flu season.

Froedert said they will be turning away any visitors under 12 years of age. They also said any visitor with flu-like symptoms (fever, cough or sore throat) is strongly encouraged to stay home as well.

“We know this restriction may be difficult for some of our patient families. This temporary change is being made to limit the spread of the flu. Patient safety is our primary goal. The restriction will be lifted as soon as possible and will be assessed regularly as new information about the flu season becomes available,” Froedtert said in a news release.

Froedtert is the second major Milwaukee area hospital to limit visitor access this flu season. Children’s Hospital is also temporarily restricting children from visiting during the season.

