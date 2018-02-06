Kids under 12 temporarily not allowed to visit Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

Children under the age of 12 will temporarily be barred from visiting Children's Hospital in an effort to prevent the spread of influenza, the hospital said Tuesday.

"To help prevent the spread of the influenza virus and to protect the health of our patients, families and staff, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is implementing a temporary visitor restriction at both our Milwaukee and Fox Valley hospitals," Dr. Mike Gutzeit, Chief Medical Officer of Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, said in a statement.

These limitations will be in effect begining Thursday February 8. Kids under 12 years old won't be allowed in any inpatient care area, not including their own clinic appointments.

"This year’s flu season is one of the most severe we’ve seen in recent years. Throughout Wisconsin and the country, hospitals are reporting much higher levels of influenza activity than past years and experts say it still hasn’t peaked. As a result, many children’s hospitals across the country have taken similar precautionary steps. By restricting patient visitation, we will limit potential exposure to the influenza virus," a statement from the hospital reads.

The hospital apologized for the inconvenience, but assured that the move is in the best interest of the patients.

The visitation restrictions will be lifted as soon as possible and will be assessed regularly when new information about the influenza season becomes available. Click HERE for updates.

Guzeit encourages everyone to take precautions.

"It is still not too late to get vaccinated if you haven’t already. While this year’s influenza vaccine is somewhat less effective than in past years, getting the vaccine is still one of the best ways to prevent the illness and reduce its severity. Also, be sure to wash your hands regularly and thoroughly. If you or your child is showing any symptoms, please stay home.”