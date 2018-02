MILWAUKEE – An elementary school in Milwaukee has closed for the rest of the week due to the high number of students who were out sick.

On Tuesday evening, Mother of Good Counsel School made the decision to close for the rest of the week after consulting with the Milwaukee Health Department and the Archdioceses of Milwaukee.

The school stated in a letter sent home to parents that they were hit "very hard" by this year's flu virus.

At the end of the school day Tuesday, the school reports there were roughly 60 students (approx. 30% of their students) and four teachers (approx. 1/4 of their teaching staff) who either was out sick or went home sick during the day.

The school says it has crews sanitizing the building now and plans to reopen on Monday.

When the school reopens on Monday, the school will continue to encourage all students who are showing symptoms to not come to school.