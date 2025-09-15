Flood victims navigate insurance, federal relief as Glendale's mayor expresses frustration

GLENDALE, Wis. — As flood victims navigate insurance and possible federal aid, Glendale's mayor is expressing frustration over the recovery process.

For residents like Shannon Johnson, a new mother and homeowner, last month's flooding left her family with three feet of water in their Glendale home, underscoring the challenges many face.

The basement had to be gutted, and several items tossed and replaced. Johnson and her husband have flood insurance, but it only goes so far.

"We submitted like $15,000 worth of personal property damage that they're not going to cover. So we're hoping FEMA will give us anything," Johnson stated.

Nearly $30 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance is available for people impacted in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Washington counties. The funds aim to help with uninsured losses.

Nicole Wilson, a FEMA spokesperson, notes that the available funds may change based on need. She also advises flood survivors to seek other community resources while navigating federal aid.

"Many people are under the impression that FEMA comes in and will make me whole. That is not the case. FEMA will very likely not cover all of your disaster-related expenses. We will cover basic serious needs," Wilson explained.

In a video posted to social media, Mayor Bryan Kennedy of Glendale expressed frustration over the process and the Trump administration's response.

"They don't care if you've got $30,000 in the bank or not, so you can cover all this stuff upfront, and then eventually by the time you're done, hopefully get a few thousand back from the federal government," Kennedy states in the video.

Kennedy is a democrat. He told TMJ4 News that his experience living through a previous disaster in North Carolina and FEMA's response were different. In his video posted to social media, he pointed to changes in how the agency operates, including leaving approval for relief to the president.

TMJ4 News asked Kennedy what he would say to critics who say he's looking to blame the Trump administration.

"I may be in a different party than the president, and that may fuel some of my criticism, but if it were a democrat who had done this, I would be criticizing FEMA and any administration for making these kinds of drastic changes to a program that is supposed to help people in need," Kennedy replied.

Wilson urged people to apply for assistance despite their insurance/claims status or ability to pay for expenses. If you have insurance, your case may take time since FEMA has to wait and see what the provider will cover.

Wilson declined to respond to Kennedy's statements, saying FEMA’s priority is flood survivors.

"Survivors are having a very difficult time right now, and to add that kind of discourse on top of this adds confusion to all of it," Wilson said. "We (FEMA) are here to let you know that you can tap into money to help repair or replace the items that you lost as a result of the storms."

The deadline to apply for possible FEMA assistance is November 12.

