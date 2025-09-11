Trump approves $29.8M in federal assistance following historic Wisconsin flooding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a Truth Social post Thursday, President Donald Trump announced $29.8 million in federal aid for Wisconsin following historic flooding.

"I just informed Senator Ron Johnson that, based on his request, I am approving $29.8 Million Dollars for the wonderful State of Wisconsin to help them recover from the major storms and flooding they experienced in August," Trump wrote in his post.

For federal public and individual assistance to be made available, a presidential declaration must be based on the results of the preliminary damage assessment, confirming that the state has met the necessary threshold. A presidential disaster declaration determines which, if any, types of federal assistance will be provided.

Gov. Tony Evers officially submitted the request to the president on Aug. 13.

“Disastrous storms and flash flooding across our state in recent days have displaced kids and families and damaged homes, businesses, community centers, and so much more. The damage caused by recent extreme weather is extensive, and it’s going to take significant time and resources to recover, repair infrastructure, and help support the folks and communities who have been affected. It’s clear we will need additional federal resources and support to do so,” Evers said. “It is absolutely critical that Wisconsin receives every available federal resource to ensure we can adequately respond and help our local communities rebuild. I am requesting urgent federal assistance and aid from FEMA to support our recovery efforts for Wisconsinites, communities, and our state.”

According to a report released earlier this month by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 15 states, including Wisconsin, had pending disaster declarations — most of which followed severe storms. The requests date back to July 17.

“The President’s social media post is welcome news for the people who have suffered in August’s flooding, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement. “The damage was extensive, and Federal help is so important as our residents get their lives back on track. I appreciate all the work that’s been done to reach this point by the city, the county, the state, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Speaking to the media in downtown Milwaukee, Johnson noted that since the announcement has only been made via a social media post, there are still many unanswered questions.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip