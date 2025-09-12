Flood victims hope to recover some losses after news of federal relief approved

MILWAUKEE — Possible relief in sight after President Donald Trump approved nearly $30 million for Wisconsin flood and storm victims.

The funds approved are the federal share of the governor's Individual Assistance request. It. applies to individuals and households in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties.

Rodney Evans is among those who plan to apply to try to recover any losses.

"I was sitting in my living room, and it was like being on a cruise ship, like I could hear the water sloshing in the basement," Evans recalled.

Evans vividly remembers his Milwaukee home filling up with water in August. High water filled North 61st Street near Lincoln Creek. The flooding destroyed his belongings, including the car that he relied on, forcing him to replace it.

Evans estimates his total amount of damages is close to $10,000.

"We don't live in a time where people really care about what you're experiencing or what you're going through, so I am grateful for whatever help I can get," Evans said.

The governor says he will continue to urge the Trump administration to approve the remainder of his request.

Applications for assistance are open.

Some of the information you will need to provide includes:

Your contact information, including email address.

- address at the time of the disaster and current address

- social security number

- list of damage and losses

- banking information for direct deposit

- insurance policy number or the agent and/or company name

The amount of aid and when it hits your bank account is going to be different for everyone.

The deadline to apply is November 12, according to FEMA's website.

