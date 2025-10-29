MILWAUKEE — Flood victims in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties have two weeks remaining to secure federal aid for the damage caused in August.

READ ALSO | FEMA teams to help disaster survivors apply for aid in Milwaukee County

The latest data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency shows the total amount of individual and household program dollars approved at $149,935,623.49. More than 30,000 individual assistance applications were approved.

Applications for individual assistance must be submitted by November 12.

Rodney Evans is thankful that his online application for FEMA assistance was approved.

Back in August, his Milwaukee home got several feet of flooding. It destroyed many of his belongings, including his washer and dryer. Evans was happy to see money hit his bank account last weekend.

Watch: Flood victims have two weeks left to apply for FEMA assistance

Flood victims have two weeks left to apply for FEMA assistance

"For the most part, that's going to take care of the stuff that we lost in the basement," Evans told TMJ4.

This assistance could help with various areas, including home repairs, property loss, or other uninsured expenses, such as childcare or transportation.

To apply, first gather information about your flood damages and losses. Then, fill out the application either online or over the phone. If you need assistance, in-person help is available at a disaster recovery center or at locations where a Disaster Survivor Assistance Team is present.

Evans encouraged others to apply.

"I would love for everybody in the city, get the same thing who are affected by this and have that money be used in a helpful way," Evans stated.

The disaster recovery centers in Milwaukee and West Bend will be open on Veterans Day, November 11.

The West Allis location closes permanently this Friday, October 31.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error