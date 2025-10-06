FEMA teams to help disaster survivors apply for aid in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be in Milwaukee County this week to help residents apply for disaster assistance in person.

RELATED: Where to find disaster recovery centers in southeastern Wisconsin

FEMA’s DSA teams support disaster survivors by helping them apply for federal assistance, identifying immediate needs, providing application updates, and offering referrals to additional community resources.

These short-term, pop-up locations are available in addition to the Milwaukee County Disaster Recovery Centers. Milwaukee County residents can visit any location without an appointment.

Upcoming Location and Hours Schedule

Oct. 6



Alicia’s Place — 4144 N. 56th St., Milwaukee | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

South Milwaukee Fire Department — 2424 15th Ave., South Milwaukee | 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

Eastbrook Church Food Pantry — 5385 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee | 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Cogg’s Center for Health and Human Services — 1230 W. Cherry St., Milwaukee | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7



Alicia’s Place — 4144 N. 56th St., Milwaukee | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Cogg’s Center for Health and Human Services — 1230 W. Cherry St., Milwaukee | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8



Alicia’s Place — 4144 N. 56th St., Milwaukee | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Cogg’s Center for Health and Human Services — 1230 W. Cherry St., Milwaukee | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Oct. 9



Cogg’s Center for Health and Human Services — 1230 W. Cherry St., Milwaukee | 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Oct. 11



Eastbrook Church Food Pantry — 5385 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee | 9:30–11 a.m.



Hours are subject to change. To view Milwaukee County's DSA location calendar, click here.

Residents can also apply online at disasterassistance.gov. The deadline to apply is Nov. 12.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip