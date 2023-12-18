Fitzgerald Pharmacy quietly launches Fitzy's Cafe, serving up a nod to the past

MILWAUKEE — The final months of the year have brought on a slew of restaurant closings including Balzac on Brady Street, Firefly in Wauwatosa, and a popular brunch spot, Engine Company No. 3.

Despite that, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal (MBJ) report a positive-leaning outlook for restaurants in the coming year. The MBJ's optimism sprouts from local business leaders who say, that in a post-pandemic era, people value in-person experiences like dining out.

And that's good news for a unique new cafe that will soon celebrate its grand opening in Whitefish Bay.

You've probably heard the phrase, 'food is fuel' — inside Fitzgerald Pharmacy, food can also be medicine.

"This is a one-stop destination," explained co-owner Tamir Kaloti. "However you want to medicate yourself, whether it's Tylenol, prescription drugs, coffee, or food."

Fitzgerald Pharmacy has quietly launched Fitzy's Cafe, serving up a nod to the past.

"So many people in the community told us about how they would come to Fitzgerald's over the past decades," added Kaloti. "How they had their first job here, how they would hang out with their friends here."

In 1954 the pharmacy debuted, with a soda fountain and sandwich counter. Nearly 70 years later that concept is being revived with a coffee bar nestled next to an open-concept kitchen.

"We want to greet people when they come in, we want to have them watch us, interact, and see their food being made," said Chef Kay Dieterman.

Chef Kay has led several Michelin guide-recommended restaurants and has carefully crafted Fitzy's made-to-order menu.

"We're sourcing our bread here locally from Rocket Baby, which is a Milwaukee favorite," the chef added.

The cafe also offers specialty coffee drinks and blends from Midwest roasters along with French pastries, breakfast dishes, and all-day cuisine. Click here to peek at the menu.

Fitzy’s Cafe is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A grand opening celebration is planned for January and will include the rollout of a finalized menu, plus online ordering and delivery options.

