Balzac to close on Brady Street after nearly two decades

MILWAUKEE — After nearly two decades, the iconic wine bar and restaurant off of Brady Street, Balzac, announced it will be closing its doors after service on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

According to our partners at OnMilwaukee, the restaurant's closure is yet another precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic challenges.

“What can I say, closing a restaurant is never easy...but this one is extremely difficult,” co-owner Leslie Montemurro said. “The truth is – and I know you’ve heard it before – but since the pandemic, everything has changed. The perpetual obstacles of labor shortages, increasing costs, slower than expected sales numbers, and supply chain issues are just too much of a hindrance to business. It’s time to pause and re-evaluate.”

The restaurant, located at 1716 N. Arlington Pl., has been open since 2005 and is best known for its small plates and wine.

"We know that so many people have cherished Balzac and we sincerely appreciate all the people that have made Balzac such a treasure over the years," Montemurro said.

The restaurant is inviting the public for a final stop between now and Nov. 22.

“We’d like to invite our friends to join us to sit back, relax and raise a glass with us,” Montemurro said. “Sharing fond memories and relishing in Balzac’s impact on Milwaukee’s food and beverage scene seems like the perfect send off.”

