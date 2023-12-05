Wauwatosa restaurant Firefly Tosa to close this December

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A beloved Wauwatosa restaurant closes this month, according to its owners.

Firefly Tosa's last day is Saturday, Dec 23. Firefly Tosa has been in the Village for two decades.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations prior to visiting on their website.

Owners and sisters Marija and Vesna Madunic hoped for Firefly to continue serving and providing. The property owner denied the restaurant the option for a renewed long-term lease, and plans to have alternate plans for the property.

The restaurant first opened as Bjonda in 2003, and later rebranded as Firefly in 2007. Firefly won “Best Décor in Wisconsin” and “Exceptional Dining Experience” from Chicago Zagat.

“Our greatest joy has been hosting so many celebrations in the space we built to do just that, to gather, laugh, love — and eat and drink of course!” said co-owner Marija Madunic. “To all our guests who chose Firefly for their special moments, big and small, and the support of the Wauwatosa community and beyond, we are so grateful.”

The Madunic sisters currently do not have plans to reopen their restaurant in a different location. They emphasize that this isn’t an ending for their businesses. In fact, they own other businesses such as Gracious Events and Catering & Event Design. Gracious Events will continue operating out of its Wauwatosa location.

“What we built here in the Village can’t be easily recreated,” says Marija. “The number of celebrations that took place at Firefly were our greatest reward. That’s at the heart of our business, and it will continue on through Gracious.”

Final seatings will be on Saturday, Dec. 23.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip