Fire in Rock County community seriously injures two people, destroys home

A fire critically injured two people at Rock River Leisure Estates just before 9:15 Friday morning.

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According to Lakeside Fire and Rescue, a man and a woman suffered burns and smoke inhalation as their home was fully engulfed. A neighbor entered the burning home to help pull the two out before crews arrived.

Watch: A neighbor and fire chief react after a fire in the Town of Fulton critically injures two people and destroys their home.

Two critically injured in fire in the Town of Fulton in Rock County

"We did hear that one of the neighbors did go in and help the two critically injured patients out," Lakeside Fire and Rescue Chief Randall Pickering said.

The two were taken to University Hospital in Madison.

Neighbors also grabbed garden hoses in an attempt to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes. The homes at Rock River Leisure Estates sit close together, and the fire left neighboring homes with damage to its siding, skirting and possibly its roof.

Heather Volkey was at the park checking on her grandfather's home, which sits about 20 feet from the burned structure.

"Terrifying like I almost cried walking up to it," Volkey said.

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Her grandfather passed away in February, and her family had planned to clean out his home Friday.

"I wanted to cry like just looking at their trailer. 'Cause I know my grandpa was good friends with them as is a lot of people around here," Volkey said.

Volkey said the tight-knit community's response to the fire was not surprising.

"Because everybody knows each other, and like somebody was in helping out. Like I know as soon as they would have saw that, they would have jumped in," Volkey added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Rock County Sheriff's Office has been assisting in that investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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