Two people critically injured in trailer home fire in Fulton

TOWN OF FULTON — Two people were critically injured in a structure fire on Friday morning in the Town of Fulton, Lakeside Fire Rescue Chief Randall Pickering confirmed.

Upon arrival, fire crews found one trailer engulfed with several exposures, the chief said.

TMJ4

Crews also identified two critically injured people who were sent to the University Hospital in Madison for treatment.

TMJ4 is working on getting more information.

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