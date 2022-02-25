Farewell, Vince! Vitrano's last day at TMJ4 News is today

MILWAUKEE — Friday is Vince Vitrano's last day at TMJ4 News. If you haven't heard, he has been tapped to fill the shoes of legendary radio broadcaster Gene Mueller at WTMJ Radio.
And so all week, we have shared highlights of Vince's nearly 22 years here at TMJ4 News. This will be our final story, as we hear from Vince himself.
Watch this week's other stories about Vince below:
- Vince Vitrano's last week at TMJ4: Looking back on highlights of TV career
- Vince Vitrano's last week at TMJ4: Brian Niznansky's top 5 'Vincisms'
- Looking back at Vince Vitrano's sports experiences with Lance Allan
- Vince Vitrano's last week at TMJ4: Salute to extensive community volunteerism