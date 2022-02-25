Watch
Farewell, Vince! Vitrano's last day at TMJ4 News is today

Friday is Vince Vitrano's last day at TMJ4 News. If you haven't heard, he has been tapped to fill the shoes of legendary radio broadcaster Gene Mueller at WTMJ Radio.
Susan Kim and Vince Vitrano
Posted at 6:02 AM, Feb 25, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Friday is Vince Vitrano's last day at TMJ4 News. If you haven't heard, he has been tapped to fill the shoes of legendary radio broadcaster Gene Mueller at WTMJ Radio.

And so all week, we have shared highlights of Vince's nearly 22 years here at TMJ4 News. This will be our final story, as we hear from Vince himself.

Watch this week's other stories about Vince below:

