MILWAUKEE — For the last day of Summerfest, it felt only fitting to make up an impromptu song to send of the music festival in style.

TMJ4 Reporter James Groh busted out his guitar and collaborated with fans to come up with a song about Summerfest.

Watch the video above to see how it came out.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip