Can Summerfest fans wearing band shirts name three songs by that band?

MILWAUKEE — Just like at a sporting event, music fans love to wear band shirts to festivals. But do Summerfest fans know any songs by the band, or is it all for fashion?

TMJ4 Reporter James Groh investigated this last year, and he is back again calling fans out (politely) on their band shirts.

The results? Many fans do know at least three songs by the band. However, it seems as though certain band shirts like Sublime and Rolling Stones are more for fashion than fandom.

