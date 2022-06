MILWAUKEE — At Summerfest, there are tons of people wearing band shirts. It's almost like wearing a Packers jersey at a Packers game.

But do these Summerfest fans know the names of any songs by the band that they are wearing? Turns out a majority of them did. However, a few had a tough time naming any songs.

Were they just wearing it for the aesthetic? Maybe, and that's fine. Or were they flustered by being on the news? That's possible too.

Watch the video above to see how fans did.

