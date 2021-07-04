Fans greet victorious Bucks as they arrive back in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Some lucky Bucks fans were able to catch a glimpse of the Eastern Conference champions as they returned home from Atlanta.

The team charter plane landed just after 2 a.m. and then the players left one at a time in their cars.

Hundreds of fans lined up along Layton Avenue to greet the team. Some came straight from the Deer District, while others made their way from their homes.

If you were thinking the Bucks have been conference champs before — you're correct. But, when they were, it was for the Western Conference. Now the team is part of the East, and are for the first time ever, Eastern Conference champions.

The Bucks will travel to Arizona Monday to take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. You can view the full finals schedule here.

