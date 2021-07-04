Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fans greet victorious Bucks as they arrive back in Milwaukee

items.[0].videoTitle
Fans welcomed home the Bucks after they returned from Atlanta
Posted at 1:23 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 14:23:56-04

MILWAUKEE — Some lucky Bucks fans were able to catch a glimpse of the Eastern Conference champions as they returned home from Atlanta.

The team charter plane landed just after 2 a.m. and then the players left one at a time in their cars.

Hundreds of fans lined up along Layton Avenue to greet the team. Some came straight from the Deer District, while others made their way from their homes.

If you were thinking the Bucks have been conference champs before — you're correct. But, when they were, it was for the Western Conference. Now the team is part of the East, and are for the first time ever, Eastern Conference champions.

The Bucks will travel to Arizona Monday to take on the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. You can view the full finals schedule here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW