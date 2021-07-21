Fans already making plans to watch Bucks championship parade

MILWAUKEE — Bucks fans across the city are already making plans to get the best spot to see their favorite players and the Larry O'Brien Trophy during the championship parade on Thursday.

The city is asking that people don't set up camp overnight, so many fans are planning on waking up early.

"If there's anything that the Deer District has taught me, it's that you gotta be there early to make sure you get a good sight of everything," said big-time Giannis fan Michael Filippidis.

Ahmad Henderson, a Bucks fan from the Chicago area, said even though he's heading home tonight, he plans to be back in the Cream City to take part in celebration.

"We'll be out here early, maybe 7 or 8 in the morning. We'll definitely bring drinks, it will probably be hot outside," Henderson said.

But the key will be figuring out where the best spot along the parade route will be to cheer on your favorite players. Filippidis said he plans to catch the parade from several places.

"I'll probably be at the end point. And then, if I can, probably like midway through the parade. I know I won't be able to get through the whole thing so at least getting the mid-point and definitely at the end," Filippidis said.

Although there's no word on how many people are expected to line the streets of downtown tomorrow, there will likely be thousands and thousands if the Deer District watch parties are any indicator. For perspective, when Golden State won the championship in 2019 and when the Cleveland Cavaliers won in 2016 more than a million people attended those parades.

