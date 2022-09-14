Family of man who died after falling off Kilbourn bridge to host press conference

MILWAUKEE — A 77-year-old man died after he fell 70 feet from a raised drawbridge while vacationing with his wife in downtown Milwaukee. Now, attorneys for his family are hosting a press conference.

According to an advisory, the family's attorney will be discussing the next legal steps, the investigation into 77-year-old Richard Dujardin's death, and he will be asking residents for eyewitness video and security footage of the incident.

The ME's report states Dujardin and his wife were walking across the drawbridge when the bridge began to rise up. She was further ahead of him and he tried to catch up to her.

But he wasn't fast enough. He tried to grab onto a side rail but he lost his grip and fell 70 feet onto the pavement below.

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. along the Milwaukee Riverwalk.

