Family mourns motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, police search for driver

MILWAUKEE — Friends and family are grieving the loss of a Milwaukee man killed in a hit-and-run crash while police search for the driver who fled the scene.

Wyman Kemble, 40, was riding his motorcycle through the intersection of 76th and Florist on Saturday evening when he struck a car that unexpectedly turned and drove away. He was just a mile and a half from home when the crash occurred.

"Shook. Hurt. It's too close to home," said Therese Nelson, a longtime neighbor and friend of Kemble.

Nelson has lived a street away from Kemble for as long as she can remember. She describes him as a family man who took care of his two siblings and elderly mother.

"He was very kind. I would ride my bike when I was a little kid and I was always seeing him tinker on something in the driveway helping either work on his own vehicle or someone else's when they needed a helping hand," Nelson said.

Kemble was known as a friendly face around the neighborhood with a memorable presence.

"Halloween he would dress up as the joker, carefully cruise around on his bike while kids would trick or treat, honk his horn, wave, say hi," Nelson said. "His smile said it all, he was a bright soul."

Milwaukee Police say they are still investigating the crash that claimed Kemble's life.

Nelson has a message for the driver who left the scene: "You took someone's life. What if it was your kid? Your sister? Your brother? Laying on that ground? How would you feel? Would you still walk away?"

The tragedy serves as a harsh reminder of the impacts of reckless driving, and Nelson hopes the person responsible will come forward.

"Not hearing him come through on his bike is gonna be different," Nelson said. "We need to stand together and put a stop to the recklessness."

