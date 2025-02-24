County's plan to combat reckless driving near 'Cooridors of Concern' adopted, drivers react

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed a resolution Monday to adopt the county's Comprehensive Safety Action Plan (CSAP). The plan will combat reckless driving and could unlock funding opportunities for projects that calm traffic.

"Right now we're averaging around 80 traffic deaths per year, and quite frankly, not only is this unacceptable, but we must do better," Crowley said at a press conference Monday.

That statistic comes as the county also says fatal crashes and crashes resulting in serious injuries are up 42% from 2020-2022 compared to 2010-2012.

Milwaukee County leaders outlined ways to address the reckless driving and flagged 25 "corridors of concern" county-wide.

"We heard from hundreds of engaged community members who shared what is important to them," Crowley said.

The plan identifies 522 projects that could help make area roads safer. One hundred forty-two have been prioritized.

"I'm not sure I'm the only person who would be happy to see a big change," said Carolyn Cunningham, a Milwaukee resident who often drives near 76th Street and Good Hope Road.

Both 76th Street and Good Hope Road are corridors that the county flagged as high-risk.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins: "What do you think works when it comes to combating reckless driving? I know we've seen bump-outs and roundabouts. What do you think works?"

Carolyn Cunningham: "That's a hard question to answer because even though they've done all this, putting this up, putting that up — they're still running into that!"

Other drivers, like Takeya Harris, also see reckless driving in the area regularly.

"A lot of people driving fast, going past the lights when it is turning yellow. You should be slowing down, they're speeding up and (I see) a lot of accidents," Harris said.

These drivers are hoping this new resolution brings solutions to the deadly driving they worry about.

"Yes, something has to change," Harris said.

The resolution paves a path to federal funding to calm traffic and slow drivers down.

From the group of 522 potential projects, 142 locations are identified as priority projects. Additionally, an array of municipal, county, and state-level policy change recommendations are included in the Action Plan.

The county's press release says the 522 potential projects could reduce fatal and serious injury crashes by 38% on average at the locations where they are implemented, and 18% in the county overall.

"Nobody wants to leave home and not get to go back home because of speeders," Cunningham said.

The plan now goes to the U.S. Department of Transportation for certification.

