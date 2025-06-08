Motorcyclist dead in Saturday evening crash, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a motorcyclist is dead following a crash Saturday evening.
The crash happened Saturday, June 7th, around 8:13 p.m. in the area of 76th St. and Florist Ave.
Police say the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old, was traveling northbound on 76th St. when they struck a vehicle that was initially traveling southbound. The vehicle then proceeded to make a left turn onto Florist Ave.
The 40-year-old driver of the motorcycle died on scene.
Police say the unknown driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.
