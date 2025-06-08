Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday evening crash, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a motorcyclist is dead following a crash Saturday evening.

The crash happened Saturday, June 7th, around 8:13 p.m. in the area of 76th St. and Florist Ave.

Police say the motorcyclist, a 40-year-old, was traveling northbound on 76th St. when they struck a vehicle that was initially traveling southbound. The vehicle then proceeded to make a left turn onto Florist Ave.

The 40-year-old driver of the motorcycle died on scene.

Police say the unknown driver of the second vehicle fled the scene.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident.

