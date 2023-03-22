Family identifies WE Energies flagger seriously injured by hit-and-run driver in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Family identified the WE Energies flagger who was hit and injured in Racine County on Tuesday as Karlee Rybarczyk.

According to her Facebook page, Rybarczyk became a flagger in February of 2023.

According to a fundraiser confirmed by family members to TMJ4 News, Rybarczyk was directing traffic on March 21 when she was hit and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver. The fundraiser states she suffered two broken legs, a broken arm, broken rib, and multiple cuts and bruises.

According to the fundraiser:

As a family, we are doing everything we can to support her during this difficult time. We appreciate all the love and support for friends, family, and the community.



That's why we're reaching out to you for help. We are asking for any amount you can donate to assist with Karlee's medical bills, rehabilitation, and living expenses during her recovery period. Your generosity will go a long way in helping her get back on her feet and return to a normal life.







Family also shared photos of Karlee Rybarczyk:

As TMJ4 News reported Tuesday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies need your help finding the driver and vehicle they say hit a We Energies flagger and then drove off Tuesday morning.

In an update on Wednesday, the office said:

UPDATE: Hit and Run of WE Energies Flagger



Based upon the damaged parts left at the scene, eye-witness statements, and video evidence, Sheriff’s Investigators and the Sheriff’s Major Crash Assist Team believe the striking vehicle to be a White, 2007 to 2014, Chevrolet, 2500HD or 3500HD, pick-up truck. The truck will have damage to the front driver’s side grill/driver’s side headlight assembly and damage to the front edge of the hood.



The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information related to this Hit and Run to contact the Racine County Joint Dispatch Center’s non-emergency telephone number at (262) 886-2300 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 636-9330 – where a tipster can remain anonymous and become eligible for a cash reward.



Sheriff Schmaling stated, “Someone out there knows of a person who drives this type of truck with fresh damage to the grill and hood. You need to come forward, say something, and assist law enforcement so this seriously injured woman, who was simply doing her job, can receive the justice she deserves.”



The photographs are of the part of the grill left at the scene by the striking vehicle and a stock photograph of a vehicle similar to the striking vehicle.







According to a news release on Tuesday, the unknown driver hit and injured the "We Energies flagger" on southbound Honey Lake Road near Spring Prairie Road in the Town of Burlington.

After hitting the flagger, the driver headed northbound on South Honey Lake Road. The victim was brought to the hospital via medical helicopter with "significant injuries."

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle is described as a white, Chevrolet, 4-dr., diesel, with black rims, and tinted windows. The vehicle is possibly a late 2000s model. The vehicle appeared to be leaking fluid as it drove away. Broken parts from the vehicle were found on scene consistent with black molding, according to the news release.

If you have any information, please contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262)886-2300 and reference Complaint #23-15343.

We Energies issued the following statement:

We encourage anyone with information about the driver or this incident to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office right away. The injured flagger is a contractor working on behalf of We Energies. Our thoughts are with her and her family. This avoidable incident is a stark reminder to slow down around construction crews.



If you have any information, please contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 886-2300 immediately and reference Complaint #23-15343.

