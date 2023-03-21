Driver wanted: Accused of hitting We Energies flagger and driving off in Racine County

RACINE, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies need your help finding the driver and vehicle they say hit a We Energies flagger and then drove off Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the unknown driver hit and injured the "We Energies flagger" on southbound Honey Lake Road near Spring Prairie Road in the Town of Burlington.

After hitting the flagger, the driver headed northbound on South Honey Lake Road. The victim was brought to the hospital via medical helicopter with "significant injuries."

According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle is described as a white, Chevrolet, 4-dr., diesel, with black rims, and tinted windows. The vehicle is possibly a late 2000s model. The vehicle appeared to be leaking fluid as it drove away. Broken parts from the vehicle were found on scene consistent with black molding, according to the news release.

If you have any information, please contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at (262)886-2300 and reference Complaint #23-15343.

