Fake shooting threat at Greendale Middle School, student ID'd as suspect

GREENDALE, Wis. — A student at Greendale Middle School may face criminal charges after police say the person threatened to "shoot up" the school in a social media post.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County Children's Center.

Greendale police said in a statement the threat was first reported around 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 21. When police learned of the threat, officers helped put active shooter procedures in place and investigated the threat.

Officers eventually learned that the social media threat was not credible, that the display name used for the post was fake, and that the person who posted the threat was a student at the school.

Swatting calls continue to pester Wisconsin school districts. Swatting peaked on Oct. 20, 2022. As TMJ4 News reported, about a dozen schools in SE Wisconsin received false school shooting threats that day.

Police said if your child receives a suspicious or threatening message to contact the Greendale Police Department at (414) 423-2121.

Also on Tuesday, the Baraboo School District in central Wisconsin says they also experienced a fake active shooter threat. A high school and middle school were evacuated, according to social media post.

